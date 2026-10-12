Trial begins for man accused in 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz’s death

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The trial for a man accused of ordering the punishment that allegedly led to the death of his 7-year-old great-nephew, Ethan Hauschultz, begins Monday in Manitowoc County.

The trial is expected to last two weeks, with jury selection scheduled to begin Monday.

Timothy Hauschultz is charged in connection with the 2018 death of his great-nephew. Prosecutors say Ethan died from hypothermia after being forced to carry a heavy wooden log for about two hours in wet, snowy conditions as punishment.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, Timothy's wife, and Damian Hauschultz, Timothy's son, were also charged and convicted for their roles in the boy's death. McKeever-Hauschultz was sentenced in 2021 to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

The trial was delayed earlier this year because Damian is considered a critical witness in Timothy's case. Damian filed a motion seeking a new trial or re-sentencing, claiming the judge in his case had a conflict of interest. He was resentenced to spend more time under supervision in April.