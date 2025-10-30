Timothy Hauschultz plans to enter plea in death of 7-year-old boy

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County man charged with eight counts related to the 2018 death of his seven-year-old great-nephew plans to enter a plea deal next month.

Under a proposed agreement, Timothy Hauschultz would enter an Alford plea to charges of neglect of a child and failure to act.

An Alford plea allows defendants to maintain their innocence but accept a conviction, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Both the defense and prosecution are recommending “time served,” yet the court would still determine whether any form on extended supervision should be imposed.

Hauschultz faces multiple felony charges stemming from the death, including felony murder for the death of seven-year-old Ethan Hauschultz. He was first arrested in 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, Hauschultz directed his then-14-year-old son, Damian Hauschultz, to discipline seven-year-old Ethan for failing to memorize a series of Bible verses. The punishment allegedly included having the boy carry a heavy log for hours under Damian’s supervision.

Court records further state that Damian struck, kicked, and buried Ethan in snow, leaving him unresponsive. Ethan was later pronounced dead. At the time of the incident, Timothy and his wife, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, were not home.

Damian, now 21, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and received a 20-year prison sentence. Tina McKeever-Hauschultz served five years and remains on extended supervision.

The plea hearing for Timothy Hauschultz is scheduled for November 10, with a trial set for February 23 if the agreement is not accepted by the court.