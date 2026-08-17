Second defendant sentenced in Two Rivers kidnapping case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A California man pleaded guilty to interference with child custody in connection to a 2025 kidnapping case that led investigators across several states, court records show.

Pedro Giron Perez, 34, pleaded guilty in Manitowoc County Circuit Court to interference with child custody. He was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision, according to court records.

The case is tied to the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Two Rivers in November 2025. Investigators tracked the victim’s phone from Wisconsin through Iowa and Nebraska before Wyoming Highway Patrol located her during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Co-defendant Alexcer Solis Gomez previously pleaded no contest to child abduction as a party to a crime. He was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors previously alleged the kidnapping may have been connected to a larger human trafficking operation.