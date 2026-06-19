Two Rivers kidnapping defendant sentenced to prison

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — One of the defendants in a Two Rivers kidnapping case was convicted and sentenced to prison Friday, court records show.

Alexcer Solis Gomez, 23, pleaded no contest to the abduction of a child as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, according to court records.

A co-defendant in the case, Pedro Giron Perez, has a plea hearing scheduled for July 1.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on Nov. 28, 2025, after the victim's sister reported her missing. A witness saw the 16-year-old victim leave with a man around 3 p.m.

Investigators tracked the victim's phone to Iowa and then Nebraska. Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspects' vehicle on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, where the missing girl was found inside.

Prosecutors allege Solis Gomez told Wyoming troopers he was paid $1,500 by someone named Eduardo to pick up the victim. Both men allegedly told police they were hired to transport the victim to Utah. Prosecutors also believe a possible assault of the victim took place in Iowa based on police reports, and that the kidnapping was part of a larger human trafficking operation.

