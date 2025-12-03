Teen missing from Wisconsin found safe in Wyoming; Two arrested

SINCLAIR, WY (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin teenager is safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers tracked down her alleged kidnappers during a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 80.

On Saturday, November 29, troopers responded to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a missing female minor. Authorities say she was allegedly traveling with a 20-year-old male wanted on drug charges out of Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Using cell phone pings, WHP determined the suspect vehicle was moving westbound between Laramie and Rawlins. A trooper spotted and stopped the vehicle near Sinclair, identifying the missing girl inside. She was reportedly traveling with two men who claimed they had been hired to transport her to Utah.

Both men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and interference with parental custody.

“I am proud of the work and cooperation between the troopers and our dispatchers who went above and beyond to locate this girl and get her home safe,” said Captain Mike Simmons, who leads WHP District 1. “Two alleged kidnappers are in custody and a girl is home with her parents thanks to incredible teamwork of all involved.”

The girl is safe and will return home to her parents. Authorities say the investigation is active and no further details will be released at this time.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.