Resentencing bid backfires: Hauschultz gets more supervision in foster brother’s death

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A judge ordered Damian Hauschultz to serve more time under supervision in a resentencing hearing Friday.

The hearing followed a deal reached earlier this year in which Hauschultz — convicted in the 2018 death of his 7-year-old foster brother, Ethan — withdrew his post-conviction motion in exchange for a new sentencing.

Hauschultz is a key witness in the case against his father, Timothy Hauschultz. Timothy’s trial, now scheduled for October, has been postponed several times following rejected plea deals and was most recently delayed after Damian refused to testify until his post-conviction motion was resolved.

Prosecutors allege Timothy ordered Damian to punish Ethan with hard labor and other measures that ultimately led to the child’s death.

On Friday, Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Samantha Bastil reimposed Damian Hauschultz’s original 20-year prison term but increased his extended supervision from 10 to 15 years.

New conditions include no contact with co-defendant Timothy Hauschultz or the victim’s family, no unsupervised contact with minors, and a requirement to write a letter to the victim’s mother in the fifth year of his incarceration.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.