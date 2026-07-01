Plea deal rejected in Two Rivers kidnapping case

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — One of the men accused in a kidnapping in Two Rivers rejected a plea offer Wednesday, court records show.

Pedro Giron Perez, 34, appeared in court Wednesday for a plea hearing, when the court was informed he was rejecting the plea offer made by the state. After a discussion among all parties regarding the decision, Giron Perez asked for more time to discuss the offer with his attorney.

A final hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 23.

A co-defendant in the case, Alexcer Solis Gomez, was convicted and sentenced last month after accepting a plea offer. He was ordered to serve four years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on Nov. 28, 2025, after the victim's sister reported her missing. A witness saw the 16-year-old victim leave with a man around 3 p.m.

Investigators tracked the victim's phone to Iowa and then Nebraska. Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspects' vehicle on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, where the missing girl was found inside.

Prosecutors say Solis Gomez told Wyoming troopers he was paid $1,500 by someone named Eduardo to pick up the victim. Both men allegedly told police they were hired to transport the victim to Utah. Prosecutors also believe a possible assault of the victim took place in Iowa based on police reports, and that the kidnapping was part of a larger human trafficking operation.