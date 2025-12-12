New details: Men charged in alleged abduction of 16-year-old to be extradited to Wisconsin

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The two men charged in Manitowoc County in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old girl in late November will be extradited to Wisconsin, The Carbon County Circuit Court of Wyoming confirmed Friday.

According to the circuit court office, Alexcer Solis Gomez, 22, has waived his extradition and will return to Wisconsin. Pedro Giron Perez, 33, has also agreed to waive his extradition, pending a formal signature.

Carbon County Court said it was unable to provide us a timeline of when Gomez or Perez would be returning for "security reasons."

We reached out to the Manitowoc County District Attorney's office, which declined to provide further information. The Two Rivers Police Department has not responded back to our request for comment.

Both men are charged with Abduction of a Child – Taking and Party to a Crime.

According to the complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on the afternoon of November 28th, after the victim's sister reported her missing. When police arrived, they spoke to another witness who said she saw the victim leave the home with a man around 3 p.m.

The witness told police she had been texting with the victim who told her she was "on the road," and that "it was for the safety of her family."

Investigators began pinging the victim's phone, according to the complaint, which showed her location as Monticello, Iowa, and then, later, in Nebraska.

The following Saturday, using cell phone tracking, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspect vehicle, a gray 2020 Hyundai with California plates, on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

The missing girl was found inside.

Gomez and Perez allegedly told police that they were hired to transport the victim to Utah.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to NBC 26 for continuing coverage.