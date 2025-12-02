MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Public School District held a listening session on Monday, asking for feedback on their proposed facilities plan; many parents said they do not approve.



Manitowoc superintendent Lee Thennes says, with declining enrollment, consolidating school buildings is financially responsible and sets the district up for future success.

If approved by the board, the district's facilities plan would close two elementary schools.

Parents expressed concerns over impacts to the community and whether or not the district took enough time for this decision.

On Monday night, more than 50 community members filed into Lincoln High School to hear the reasoning behind the Manitowoc Public School District's new facilities plan.

“The fact of the matter is, is we have a lot of excess space," superintendent Lee Thennes said at the listening session.

The plan is to consolidate buildings, including closing Madison and Jackson Elementary Schools. The move would eliminate 12 teaching positions and 32 support staff positions, according to Thennes.

“Our goal would be to use retirements and other things to make sure the folks that want to remain teaching in our district can," he said.

Manitowoc parents ask district to reconsider plan to close elementary schools

Thennes says because of declining enrollment, the plan will save money and secure a successful future for the district.

“The decisions that were made were made on facts, rationale and data," Thennes said.

For those who spoke at Monday's meeting, the plan is anything but rational. Parents say school closures will negatively impact the community.

“It’s highly disruptive, to our family in particular, and many families throughout this district," Christine Perkins, a local parent, said.

Others who spoke expressed concerns with staff cuts.

“We really need to make sure that this is in the best interest for our families, and our teachers and our staff because those are the stakeholders," Stacey Eck, another local parent said.

After voters approved a $25 million referendum last spring, many said they feel that the district hasn't thought this plan through.

“We’re going too fast, we’re moving too fast," Cody Brouchoud said.

“You don’t have to do this, so I'm asking you not to do this," Eric Nycz said.

The plan is still only a proposal, and more information will be released to the Manitowoc community and staff if it is approved by the school board.

The board will discuss the recommendation at their meeting Dec. 9. They can decide whether to take a vote right away, or wait until a following meeting.

The district is hosting another listening session on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.