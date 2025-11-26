MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Public School District leaders are recommending a major restructure that would close Madison and Jackson elementary schools as the district faces shrinking enrollment and works to maintain financial stability.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc school district proposes closing two elementary schools amid declining enrollment

The proposal also includes converting Riverview Elementary into an early learning center and rezoning families throughout the district. District officials say the changes are necessary to keep the district financially viable as student numbers continue to decline.

At Jackson Elementary, staff members are grappling with mixed emotions about the potential closure. Dean of Students Coleen Piaskowski acknowledges the difficulty of the transition.

"It's always going to be sad, it's like breaking up a family a little bit," Piaskowski said.

Reading teacher Dean Sleger supports the change despite the challenges it presents.

"We have to look at the bigger picture, which is really what is best for students," Sleger said.

Some community members see the logic in the district's approach. Speech aide and parent Melissa Browning said the proposed early learning center at Riverview would benefit families with special needs children.

"I have two special needs kids, I'm happy something is being offered to help them earlier," Browning said.

Browning also pointed to enrollment data as justification for the changes.

"Data doesn't lie. We have shrinking numbers, we don't need six schools," Browning said.

However, not all residents are convinced the plan is the right approach. Manitowoc resident Nicholas Roedell said he has concerns about the impact on students and the broader community.

"What's the student teacher ratio going to look like… how are parents going to react… what kind of stress is that going to put on resources at the parochial schools?" Roedell said.

Parent Ashley Kliment, who purchased her home in the Jackson Elementary area specifically for the school, worries about how rezoning will affect her family.

"My younger son… he would be starting somewhere completely different," Kliment said.

Kliment also expressed frustration with the district's decision-making process, feeling that parent input wasn't adequately considered.

"I do think that the district should value the parents' opinions a little more… they took parents' talk, opinion, but they already had their minds made up," Kliment said.

The district emphasizes that no final decisions have been made. An information session is scheduled for early December, followed by a final board vote later in the month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.