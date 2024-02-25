'I'm going to have hope,' Search for Elijah Vue continues

NBC 26 followed two groups on their search for Elijah Vue

The three-year-old boy's disappearance has sparked volunteer search parties spanning days and drawing people from across northeast Wisconsin

The Two Rivers Police Department wrote in a news release Sunday they are searching City rivers with the help of dive teams from Door County and Green Bay along with Wings of Hope and North Star



It is day six of the search for Elijah Vue. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting outside Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc, also known as volunteer search party headquarters. The three-year-old boy's disappearance Tuesday morning has drawn people from all over the region to help in the search effort.

I met Karl Walesh while he was searching a dam near his property for any sign of Elijah. He lives along the West Twin River in the Two Rivers area.

"At approximately 10 o'clock I saw lights flashing through the bedroom window."

He says he saw Sheriff's Department cars blocking off Highway BB overnight Saturday into Sunday and boats searching the river.

"We've seen three or four different boats. Coast Guard, the pontoon boat, an air boat."

I went to the river's boat launch around mid-day Sunday and saw several cars, at least two of them labeled as K-9 search and rescue vehicles.

Clayton Matulle made his way up to Manitowoc County from Oshkosh to join in the search effort.

"We decided to come up this way just because we wanted to help make a difference ... The more people that we can get together to do this, the more we can actually make that little bit of a difference."

And Jessica Guth came from Sturgeon Bay.

"We have kids of our own, and so if it was one of ours we would want everybody to look."

We spoke with another search party volunteer, Ann Cyr, earlier this week, and she is continuing to spend time looking for Elijah.

"The whole thing is surreal, it's still surreal ... I always have hope. Until somebody can show me proof, I'm going to have hope."

Two Rivers Police sent in a news release around noon Sunday that they are searching city rivers along with dive teams from Door County and Green Bay. In Manitowoc ,Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.