'Don't give up': Elijah Vue's family continues to search for the three-year-old

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It is now day five of the search for three-year-old Elijah Vue. As a member of the Lakeshore Community, I can say searches are still ongoing, like one today headquartered at Mikadow Theatre. And this search is organized by family.



Elijah Vue's family has been searching for him with the community since he went missing on Tuesday morning.

Today, a search party was organized at Mikadow theatre putting a priority on organization and mapping.

Orson Vue, Elijah's uncle, said that the family is staying strong and refusing to lose hope.

"We just want to know that he's safe,” said Elijah’s uncle Orson Vue. “When I’m out there, every step I’m taking, I’m potentially closer to finding him."

He says the family found out on Facebook like the rest of us, and they have been searching as much as possible since Elijah went missing on Tuesday.

"There were a ton of people everywhere and we were blown away,” said Orson. “It was unbelievable how much support the community gave us and were willing to help with the search."

The family spoke during the search party at the theater. Orson said there's one clear message amongst them.

"Keep pushing forward,” Orson said. “Keep trying, really. Just don't give up."

And Orson says his whole family has become a true team.

"When stuff like this happens, we all drop everything and come together,” he said. “It's truly an eye-opening thing."

On Saturday, the search party gathered maps and took a more organized approach.

The search has been long and hard for many involved, but Orson said feels empowered to keep going.

"it's hard. There are times where it's just like 'I need to take a break',” Orson said. “But the community out here, online, everywhere, they're so supportive. And that makes you want to just go the extra mile, go even further."

I'm told another search for Elijah is already scheduled, and the party will meet at Mikadow Theatre at 9:15 A.M. Saturday morning.