Accused abductors of 16-year-old to appear in Manitowoc Co. court after extradition from Wyoming

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Alexcer Solis Gomez, 22, and Pedro Giron Perez, 33, are both expected in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for a bail/bond hearing, the Manitowoc County Clerk of Courts tells NBC 26.

Both men are charged with abduction after the alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl from Two Rivers.

You can watch the court hearing here.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on Forest Avenue in Two Rivers on the afternoon of November 28, after the victim's sister reported her missing. When police arrived, they spoke to another witness who said she saw the victim leave the home with a man around 3 p.m.

The witness told police she had been texting with the victim who told her she was "on the road," and that "it was for the safety of her family."

Investigators began pinging the victim's phone, according to the complaint, which showed her location as Monticello, Iowa, and then, later, in Nebraska.

The following Saturday, using cell phone tracking, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the suspect vehicle, a gray 2020 Hyundai with California plates, on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

The missing girl was found inside.

Gomez and Perez allegedly told police that they were hired to transport the victim to Utah.