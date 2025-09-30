Florida records show Sheboygan man accused of killing Canadian tourist was banned from having guns for 6 years

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan man accused of killing a Canadian tourist had his cash bail set at $2 million during a court hearing Monday. New court records reveal he was prohibited from possessing firearms for the past six years.

Luis Cruz Burgos, 35, was arrested at his home on Friday and is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge for the death of 32-year-old Michael Robinson.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson and three other people were trying to find a ride back to their hotel last Tuesday night. They tried to negotiate a price with Cruz Burgos, a delivery driver, but decided to walk instead. It was on that walk back in Sheboygan Falls that prosecutors say Cruz Burgos shot and killed Robinson.

"Allegations set forth in the complaint demonstrate an extremely violent, senseless act by this defendant," District Attorney Joel Urmanski said.

Court records from Florida show Cruz Burgos has been prohibited from possessing firearms for the past six years. The documents reveal that in 2019, police near Tampa, Florida, determined Cruz Burgos violated a domestic violence order for contacting the victim.

The violation came with a new order banning him from having guns, and court records show that remains in effect to this day.

After Cruz Burgos was arrested last week for the murder, he told police he did not have a gun and did not shoot anyone. His alibi, brought up in court, referenced the Florida order.

"He explained he no longer possesses them due to a court order in Florida in 2019," Urmanski said.

That court order informed Cruz Burgos that he had violated a domestic violence protection order for communicating with the victim, a misdemeanor crime in Florida. It came with two special conditions: he's not allowed to have ammunition or firearms.

The document shows the order was mailed to Cruz Burgos when he lived in Pennsylvania and came with a court date, but he never showed up.

Criminal defense attorney Patrick Cafferty says that means the Florida case remains open.

"So he's still out on bail from this 2019 case, and one of the conditions of his bail is he cannot possess any ammunition or firearms. So, regardless of what state he went to, Wisconsin, Indiana, wherever it may be, the rules from Florida were still applicable to him," Cafferty said.

A check of Cruz Burgos's criminal history in Wisconsin and three other states where he's lived shows the domestic violence no contact order in Florida was the only criminal violation before the reckless homicide charge in Sheboygan County.

