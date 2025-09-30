SHEBOYGAN — A DoorDash driver accused of killing a Canadian man visiting Sheboygan Falls for a golf trip made his first court appearance Monday, where a judge set his bond at $2 million cash.

Luis Cruz-Burgos, 35, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Mike Robinson early Wednesday morning in downtown Sheboygan Falls.

Prosecutors say Robinson and his group approached Cruz-Burgos while he was making deliveries for DoorDash to negotiate a ride back to their hotel in Kohler, as they were having trouble finding a ride on Uber. When they couldn't agree on a price, the group walked away. That's when prosecutors allege Cruz-Burgos returned and shot and killed Robinson.

"Allegations set forth in the complaint demonstrate an extremely violent, senseless act by this defendant," District Attorney Joel Urmanski said.

DoorDash driver accused of killing Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls gets $2M bond

Cruz-Burgos appeared by video in Sheboygan County court Monday for his first appearance since being arrested at his home Friday night. Authorities said he denied the shooting and claimed he doesn't own a gun.

"Mr. Cruz is, of course, presumed innocent of the charge in this case," Attorney Mitchell LaCombe said.

Defense attorney LaCombe argued to keep Cruz-Burgos out of jail, requesting house arrest instead.

"In order to try to mitigate any public safety concerns the court has, I will, however, ask that the defendant be placed under house arrest," LaCombe said.

Prosecutors requested the $2 million cash bond, which Court Commissioner Ryan O'Rourke granted.

"I'll set the bond as requested by the state," O'Rourke said.

Both sides noted that despite a restraining order related to a domestic incident in 2019, Cruz-Burgos has no known criminal history. He remains in custody.

Robinson was in town for a family golf trip when he was killed. His brother Jacob Robinson spoke with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins about the loss.

"Just this senseless act has taken away so many aspects. Not only a brother, but a son and a husband and now my little niece, she's only 5 weeks old and she's never really going to ever know her true father," Jacob Robinson said.

Cruz-Burgos's family was in court but declined to comment and mentioned a language barrier.

The court hearing was translated between English and Spanish by an interpreter.

During the hearing, it was also confirmed that Cruz-Burgos is a U.S. citizen.

