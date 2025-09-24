Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheboygan Falls police reopen Monroe Street after 'critical incident'

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — The Sheboygan Falls Police Department has reopened Monroe Street after closing east- and westbound traffic between Broadway and Water streets due to a critical incident Wednesday morning.

The public is advised to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate, according to a post on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Police did not specify what the critical incident was, but said they would provide further updates when the area reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

