Arrest made in shooting death of Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls earlier this week, according to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.

Luis E. Cruz Burgos, 35, is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide following an investigation into the death of Giovanni Michael Robinson. Police say the arrest came after a search warrant was executed in the 2300 block of Kroos Court in Sheboygan.

Robinson's family said he was shot and killed on the way back to his hotel near Monroe and Water streets. He had been out for dinner and drinks with family members to celebrate his first hole-in-one at the renowned Whistling Straits golf course on Tuesday.

Burgos is being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center. A press conference to provide more information will be scheduled for early next week.

