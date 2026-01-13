Casco residents monitor water after manure spill; officials offer guidance

CASCO (NBC 26) — After a manure spill near Casco, NBC26 asked officials whether it’s safe to drink the water and how neighbors can stay informed.

Heavy rain caused manure from local fields to run into a nearby stream, raising water safety concerns.

Officials say the farm was permitted to spread the manure because the water table was deep enough.

"This was a field that was greater than 20 feet the rate they spread, They had DNR approval to spread. The conditions were approved," Davina Bonness, the Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Director, said.

Bonness says officials don’t believe people are at risk, and no one has reported discolored water.

However, the Village of Casco has been dealing with nitrate issues for some time.

"We have been testing the nitrates in the village of Casco for probably 10 plus years," Tim Kinnard, a village trustee with the village and town of Casco, said.

NBC 26 stopped at Ace Hardware to pick up a quality drinking water test kit to check local water conditions, though it differs from the one available at the county office.

The test was conducted alongside Tim Kinnard, a trustee for the village and town of Casco.

"You should not draw it from your kitchen sink. You should go out to a faucet outside, if you can, or right to your pressure tank in the basement," Kinnard said.

The water tested came back at a safe nitrate level. NBC 26 contacted the Wisconsin DNR to find out how homeowners can ensure their water stays safe.

"We do try to recommend to homeowners that have a private well to sample at least annually," Joe Baeten, DNR Agricultural Runoff Program Manager, said.

On Tuesday, the County of Kewaunee will have their annual Land and Water Conservation meeting where neighbors will be able to make a public comment on the situation.