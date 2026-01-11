Manure spill in Casco sparks water quality concerns

CASCO (NBC 26) — Neighbors say a manure spill in Casco has contaminated the local water supply, forcing some residents to buy bottled water while village officials dispute whether proper action was taken.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says heavy rains on Friday caused manure to run off from fields operated by El-Na Farms into a nearby stream that feeds wells used by local residents.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manure run-off in Casco sparks water quality concerns

However, Casco Village President Chad Cochart argues the contamination should be classified as runoff rather than a spill, suggesting it was preventable.

"You're not supposed to apply manure from December 1st to April 1st but there is always a loop hole," Cochart said.

El-Na Farms had a permit to apply the manure despite the seasonal restrictions.

The farm provided a statement to NBC 26 saying they're aware of the situation and are working closely with the DNR.

"Your valve breaks and leaks or your wall leaks — that is a spill. This is not a spill. It should be considered runoff," Cochart said.

Resident Ashley Ploor witnessed the manure being spread Thursday night, just before heavy rains fell in the area.

"I'm not a land and water expert, I'm not a farmer, I don't know the specifics of things and even I knew it wasn't a good idea," Ploor said.

While there's no official mandate for residents to avoid their tap water, residents say their own testing shows contamination. Ploor says her family can no longer use their tap water for drinking or cooking.

"You can't even boil it to use it, you literally can't even use it to drink or cook with," she said. "If I want safe drinking water for my family, yes, I have to buy it."

Lisa Cochart, a Casco resident and the village president's wife, says residents are frustrated with what they see as an ongoing problem.

"We are not a third world country, water should be of quality for everyone and it's not a privilege to have water," Lisa Cochart said.

The town of Casco plans to bring their concerns to the Kewaunee County Board next week.

