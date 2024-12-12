'A one-of-a-kind building,' demolition to begin on former UnitedHealth offices

HOWARD (NBC 26) — An employee who worked at the 400,000 square-foot building being demolished by a developer reminisces on his time there, and the village of Howard gives details on the incoming apartment complex.



Get a bird's eye view of the former UnitedHealth building

Meet someone who worked there when it was first built for a different insurance company

Hear a timeline for the planned residential and retail complex on the 40-acre property

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Brett Christensen worked in the soon-to-be demolished former UnitedHealth building for more than a decade when it was first built for a different insurance company, American Medical Security.

"It was more than a company to me, it was a community," Christensen said.

The announcement of the building demolition has him reminiscing about his days as a tour guide and in the IT department.

"It was a one-of-a-kind building in our area," Christensen said. "We're not Chicago, we're not even Milwaukee, we're Green Bay. So, to have a company headquarters in a small community like that, it was a big thing."

Howard Village Administrator Paul Evert says the village has big plans for the property, and the village board plans to make the area a tax incremental financing district.

"Any additional property taxes that are created as a result of new construction in that designated area can be used for either developer incentives or to cover the costs of public improvements," Evert said of the TIF district designation.

Evert says Howard will spend about $1 million on extending sewer lines, building sidewalks and other public infrastructure on the property, which is owned by T. Wall Enterprises.

"The developer has no intention of flooding the market with apartment buildings," Evert said. "They kind of want to do somewhere between 52 to 104 units a year."

Terrence Wall, president and CEO of T. Wall Enterprises says the master plan includes about 1,200 units, two retail buildings and some additional hotel or office buildings.

"Howard's an up and coming community," Wall said over the phone Thursday.

He adds the property is in a "Fantastic location, close to Lambeau Field."

"Whatever they build there, I'm sure it's going to be amazing," Christensen said.