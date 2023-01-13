Former AMS building in Howard will become luxury apartments

HOWARD — The former home to UnitedHealth is getting a new purpose.

The building, located at 3100 AMS Boulevard in Howard, was purchased for $4.5 million by T. Wall Enterprises. President and CEO Terrence Wall said he plans to convert the building into upscale apartments.

"This fit the bill. There's some land there that we can build another half a dozen apartment buildings on and create a really cool village or community atmosphere with a Caribbean-style resort amenity package," Wall said. "It will really be something very special for that entire region."

Wall said some of the amenities they plan to put in are a pool, pickleball courts and a golf simulator, but he's also looking into putting in services for residents such as a bank or massage therapy studio.

He said there's a major need for housing in Howard, especially upscale apartments.

Village of Howard Administrator Paul Evert has been working alongside Wall during this project and said making a home for more homes will benefit the community.

"It's actually very close to our Howard Commons project, so I think there will be a lot of benefit by having some residential users that much closer to this public space and help us by just having this be a more vibrant place with a larger population so close by," Evert said.

Wall said he anticipates it will take almost a year to get everything approved, and he hopes to break ground by the end of 2023.