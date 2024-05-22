Gov. Evers visits Kaukauna after powerful storms caused major damage

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers spoke with officials in Kaukauna Wednesday afternoon after looking at some of the property damage caused by the storm on Tuesday night.



Gov. Tony Evers stopped by the fire department first to thank everyone.

"I'm just here to thank people for what they've done to kind of work together, neighbors helping neighbors," said Gov. Evers.

The governor also visited a home for people with disabilities which had part of its roof completely torn off during Tuesday's severe storms.

Gov. Evers could not say what kind of help the state will be offering communities like Kaukauna as they recover from the storm damage.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Gov. Tony Evers visits Kaukauna Wednesday afternoon following severe weather. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I asked Gov. Evers what the state might do to help communities impacted by storm damage.

Gov. Tony Evers stopped by the city of Kaukauna's fire department and spoke with officials about storm damage residents experienced Tuesday night.

After an overview of the city's damage and cleanup efforts he visited Round House Manor, where the roof was torn off.

It's a home for people 62 or older, or 18 years or older with a physical disability. [Residents] have all now been moved to temporary housing.

Gov. Evers says the state is looking into how it can help people impacted by the storm damage. He could not say what that help may look like or when it may come through.

"Obviously people's property insurance is going to be paying for some of this," Gov. Evers said. "But, I'm just here to thank people for what they've done to kind of work together, neighbors helping neighbors."

Gov. Evers says officials have launched a state emergency management investigation about the storm damage.