Woman charged in connection to deadly stabbing on Green Bay's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A woman was charged on Tuesday in connection to a deadly stabbing on Green Bay's east side.

Tonia Piontek, 45, is charged with first degree intentional homicide from an incident that took place on the 1300 block of Smith Street on late Sunday night.

According to police, a 41-year-old Green Bay man was killed. The victim's identity has not yet been released by officials.

Piontek appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon. A judge ordered the defendant to be held in a $1 million bond. Additionally, Piontek would not be allowed to visit bars, taverns or liquor stores. She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence on Smith Street on the east side of Green Bay on Sunday night for reports of a woman who had stabbed a man in the neck with a knife.

The complaint states Piontek called 911 saying "I just stabbed my boyfriend, I don't think he's okay someone needs to get here now!" The 911 operator asked Piontek what happened, to which she responded "(...) we've been fighting, he came at me and.. I often keep a knife nearby to protect myself and he's just got ya know (inaudible), I didn't know what else to do he's a lot bigger than me."

The 911 operator asked the woman if either of them had been drinking or using drugs that day. According to the complaint, Piontek said both of them had been drinking, and that the man was "super drunk" that day and got "super violent" with her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a large kitchen knife sticking out of the left side of the victim's neck. The complaint notes the only visible part of the knife was the handle. Officers were unable to locate a pulse when checking the victim's wrist, and Green Bay Rescue advised officers the victim had no signs of life.

Piontek was then transported to jail on first degree intentional homicide and a warrant for failure to appear in Brown County last year.