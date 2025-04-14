Watch Now
1 dead, 1 in custody after late night stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 45-year-old Green Bay woman is in custody this morning after police responded to a Sunday night stabbing incident that's now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Smith Street for a weapon call around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 41-year-old Green Bay man was found unresponsive inside the home with an apparent stab wound, and authorities say the suspect was still on scene.

Witness interviews indicate that a domestic disturbance had occurred.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

