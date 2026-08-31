Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

WEC wraps probe into former Green Bay clerk

Wisconsin election audit
Wong Maye-E/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E File)
Wisconsin election audit
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted unanimously Monday to close the factual portion of its investigation into former Green Bay City Clerk Jeffreys — with a decision coming later.

The commission directed staff Monday to prepare a formal decision letter and final order examining whether Jeffreys took actions contrary to law or abused her discretion in connection with two separate duplicate absentee ballot incidents. The first incident took place in April, and the second in late June.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Don Millis said on the record that the second incident constituted, at a minimum, an abuse of discretion.

The decision letter will be reviewed by the commission at a future meeting, staff said Monday.

Jeffreys stepped down earlier this month.

GREEN BAY 770x150 Jess n Claire.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters