WEC wraps probe into former Green Bay clerk

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted unanimously Monday to close the factual portion of its investigation into former Green Bay City Clerk Jeffreys — with a decision coming later.

The commission directed staff Monday to prepare a formal decision letter and final order examining whether Jeffreys took actions contrary to law or abused her discretion in connection with two separate duplicate absentee ballot incidents. The first incident took place in April, and the second in late June.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Don Millis said on the record that the second incident constituted, at a minimum, an abuse of discretion.

The decision letter will be reviewed by the commission at a future meeting, staff said Monday.

Jeffreys stepped down earlier this month.