WATCH LIVE: Green Bay school board meets to determine embattled coach's future

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public Schools Board of Education is meeting Wednesday evening to decide on the future of embattled Green Bay East varsity football coach and staff member Niko Sila.

The meeting is open to the pulbic. Board meetings dealing with personnel matters are normally held behind closed doors, but Sila requested the meeting be open according to a district spokesperson.

Public comments will not be allowed at the hearing.

Sila has been on leave for more than a month amid an ongoing investigation.

On October 30, district administrators gave him a seven-day deadline to either resign or the district would recommend to the school board that he be fired.

Earlier this month, representatives of Sila - including his wife, Chelci - gathered at Joannes Park to announce that he would decline the resignation offer.

Stephanie Ortiz, an ally of Sila's who has attended district meetings with him, told NBC 26 dozens of allegations against Sila include themes of undermining school staff and administration, violations of professional policy when interacting with students—and, most recently, during the investigation—violating a no-contact order with East High students.

The school district says there's more.

"Mr. Sila and his representatives have shared with the media an incomplete accounting of the allegations," GBAPS said in a statement last month.

In the event at Joannes Park earlier this month, Chelci Sila emphasized that the allegations do not involve any sexual misconduct or alcohol, and said she has asked the district to make that clear publicly.