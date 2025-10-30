School leaders say Green Bay East coach should be fired

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Fourteen days after placing him on administrative leave, Green Bay school district leaders say Niko Sila has to go.

The Green Bay East High football coach was informed by district leaders Thursday that they are recommending his firing to the school board.

Sources close to Sila described him as "shell-shocked" by the news.

Sila's termination will not be official unless approved by the Board of Education. The next scheduled meeting is 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sila was placed on leave on Oct. 17. No reasons for the move have been disclosed.

In the following weeks, Sila has enjoyed an outpouring of support from players, parents and community members, many of whom called for his reinstatement. You can watch Green Bay neighborhood reporter Jessica Goska's story on that below. The story initially aired on October 23.