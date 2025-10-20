Petition calls for reinstatement of East High coach

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An online petition with over 1,200 signatures calls for the reinstatement of a Green Bay football coach.

Kominiko "Niko" Sila was placed on administrative leave last week, according to a spokesperson for the Green Bay Area Public Schools. Sila has been the head varsity football coach at Green Bay East High School since 2023.

The district would not say why Sila was placed on leave.

Sila told NBC26 that he could not give details on the matter, but is, "trying to keep a positive mindset."

"The voices of the students, parents and community have lifted my spirits," Sila said via text message. "Everyone stay safe and peaceful."

Meanwhile, a petition on change.org, calling for Sila's reinstatement, had nearly 1,300 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

According to the petition, which was organized by Sila's sister, his absence "leaves a void in the community that cannot easily be filled."