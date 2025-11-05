East High football coach refuses district's severance offer, will not resign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — East High School head football coach Niko Sila will not resign from his position, despite facing an ultimatum from the district to step down or be fired.

Sila's wife, Chelci Sila, and representative Stephanie Ortiz announced the decision Tuesday night at Joannes Park in front of about 30 people, including East High football players, students, parents and community members.

The announcement comes five days after the district gave Sila a week to resign or face termination.

"The district offered a substantial severance package in exchange for silence and for Sila to never return. That's not reconciliation, that's risk management and Mr. Niko will be declining that offer," Ortiz said.

Chelci Sila said her husband never considered accepting the severance package offered during an Oct. 30 meeting with the district.

"Niko will not be accepting a severance deal regardless of the denomination," she said. "He is not absconding away, and he will not be silenced. He never once blinked at it."

Ortiz announced a list of 10 accusations the district is making against Sila, including unprofessional comments toward staff, giving rides to students in his personal vehicle and inappropriately updating student attendance, along with seven other allegations.

"We assert that if progressive discipline had been followed, written expectations, warnings, an improvement plan, we likely would not be here wasting taxpayer's dollars on this entire investigation," Ortiz said.

Chelci Sila emphasized that the allegations do not involve any sexual misconduct or alcohol, and said she has asked the district to make that clear publicly.

"Niko has not been able to defend himself in a fair manner as he has been treated as an opponent not an employee," she said.

The district has said they cannot legally comment on an ongoing investigation.

The district's ultimatum ends Thursday. To fire Sila, the district must first recommend the action to the school board, though it remains unclear when and how that process will take place.