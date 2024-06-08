Ward, Sellers secure victories in the 48th annual Bellin Run

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It was another big year for the 48th annual Bellin Run.

Video shows top finishers at the Bellin Run



More than 7,800 runners total participated in the event



Jared Ward and Sarah Sellers earned first place finishes



NBC26's Cameron Moreland and Karl Winter took part in the race.

"It took everything inside of me," reigning 10K first-place runner, Jared Ward, said.

Ward came into the day as a three-time champion of the Bellin Run.

With the rainy conditions, Ward says this was one of his mor

"The hard ones are the ones that present the greatest opportunities," Ward said. "You put yourself in a hard work position, when you do something hard you get to learn something about."

Ward finished first again this year, becoming one of the only people to finish first at least four times.

Sarah Sellers joined Ward on the winner's list, placing first among women in the 10k run.

In 2018, Sellers finished second in the Boston Marathon.

She says she was inspired by the community effort it took to put on the event.

"There's all these people who worked really hard to put this on, many hours to organize it, put out cones in the middle of the night," Sellers said. "Running is the easy part."

The Bellin Run also featured a 5K run and brought more than 7,800 runners of all ages together.

"It's a historic race, in a historic, beautiful city and I just love your community," Ward said.

NBC26 was well represented in the race featuring chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland and reporter Karl Winter.

Karl finished sixth in the 10K run.

Ward says a key to a successful run is staying in the present.

"Staying out of regret and remorse in the past and staying out of fear and anxiety in the future, there's power in getting our mind back in the present," Ward said.

Ward tells me that he plans to defend his first place title for years to come.

He says he's confident someone will be able to take over that first place finish very soon.