Visitors enjoy Bay Beach Amusement Park's 2024 season-opening day

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Based on the turnout for Bay Beach Amusement Park's opening day Saturday, it seems that people are excited to see the park return for the season.



Bay Beach Amusement Park opened its doors for the season on Saturday

This comes after Bay Beach announced some changes earlier this week

The park will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday

Unfortunately, the Slide wasn't ready to go yet, but there were still many other rides available for thrill seekers.

With the sun out and shining, there was also a large turnout of families enjoying opening day.

With kids who had their eyes set on one ride in particular.

"I like Zippin' Pippin" said one.

"The Zippin' Pippin," said another.

"Oh yeah the Zippin' Pippin for sure," added a third.

But overall, many were just happy to be there — and hope to continue being there all summer long.