What's new at Bay Beach ahead of opening weekend — including higher ride prices

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Bay Beach Amusement Park is fully staffed and ready to begin its 2024 season Saturday.

The cost to board the thrill rides will be higher this year — three-ticket rides will now cost four, the Slide will cost two tickets instead of one, and the Zippin Pippin will cost six tickets instead of four

Tickets still cost 25 cents apiece

City parks director Dan Ditscheit cited maintenance costs, higher staff wages, and bond payback as reasons for the price hikes

All rides except the Slide are expected to be open Saturday

The full 2024 ticket structure is available here and the park's hours and schedule is available here

Other changes at the park this summer include:

All one-ticket rides will be free Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays An "all-inclusive playground" will open west of the Zippin Pippin will open later in the summer

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's going to cost you a few more quarters to ride the Zippin Pippin or the NebulaZ this year. We're at Bay Beach Amusement Park, where the cost to ride is a little steeper starting this week.

Bay Beach is ready to welcome the crowds in 2024 — but its rides are aging.

"They're not new," Green Bay parks director Dan Ditscheit said, "and we just have to roll with it, and do the best we can keeping the rides up and running — and fix them as quickly as we can when they have issues."

Rising maintenance costs are one reason the cost to ride will increase this year. Another reason is higher staff wages.

"It's a substantial hit to the budget to make that change," Ditscheit said. "But on the plus side, we're able to fill up staff."

Two-ticket rides like the Ferris Wheel will stay two tickets, but former three-ticket rides, like NebulaZ, will now cost four tickets.

And the Zippin Pippin will cost six tickets instead of its original four.

Tickets cost 25 cents apiece, so the increase at the Zippin Pippin will take the actual cost from $1 to $1.50.

Parks director Dan Ditscheit hopes the changes will make the park an extra $300,000.

"Bay Beach Amusement Park is self funded, so all revenues and expenses go to the same account," Ditscheit said. "So any revenues we make on ticket sales or concessions, that pays off all of our expenses."

Ditscheit presented the changes at a Parks Committee meeting Wednesday evening — but as information only. The City Council does not have power over Bay Beach prices, so the price hike is happening.

Bay Beach opens for the season this weekend — it'll be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.