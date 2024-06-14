Two homicide suspects charged after deadly Green Bay stabbing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say two people suspected of stabbing and killing a Green Bay man on the city's east side have been charged.

Police say the Brown County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged 39-year-old Joseph Poore of Marinette and 32-year-old Aaron Walton of Menominee, Mich. in connection to the deadly stabbing of 33-year-old Robert Marshall. Police say Poore and Walton were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of S. Roosevelt Street shortly after 5 p.m. on June 3. When they arrived, officers discovered Marshall lying on the ground outside. He was later pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Three people were taken into custody. Police say they have not recommended charges to the district attorney's office on the third suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-228091. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or use the "P3 Tips" app.