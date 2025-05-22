Wednesday's rain didn't completely dampen the excitement for the kickoff of the Farmers' Market on Broadway, which draws about 10,000 attendees each week.

It's the sounds and sights of the summer here in Green Bay. On a rainy Wednesday evening, the 22nd season of the Farmers' Market on Broadway is officially underway. Despite a rainy start, vendors and customers showed up to kick off summer in Green Bay.

See the crowds who braved the rain for yourself in the broadcast story below:

'The formula that works,' Broadway farmers' market returns for 22nd season

"We really don't try to drastically change this event from year to year," On Broadway, Inc. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Mary Rhode said. "We focus on the formula that works, and that formula includes two stages of live music ... Almost 120 vendors and really a fun and exciting atmosphere in the middle of your work week."

Rhode said the market has an average attendance of 10,000 to 15,000 people each week. But, she said, the market is about more than just eating, drinking and being merry.

"We have so many businesses that started at a 10 by 10 booth here in the Farmers' Market footprint, and now have a brick and mortar storefront," Rhode said.

Local cheesemonger Dan Posselt has been selling cheese at the market from his booth "Kickaas Cheese" for years.

"The Broadway street as we all know back in the day was pretty rough, and what it's turned into is kind of amazing," Posselt said in between handing out samples Wednesday.

He tells me he hopes to become one of those brick and mortar success stories.

"I'm constantly humbled and get my butt kicked by other vendors, cause they're so inspired and they're bringing cool stuff to the market," Posselt said.

Before Labor Day the market lasts from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Afterwards, it closes one hour earlier at 7 p.m.

We don't want to think about this fun-filled weekly gathering ending now that it's just begun, but the last Farmers' Market on Broadway this season will take place Sept. 24.