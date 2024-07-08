Tennis coach could face more charges: Joshua Denault appears in court

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Joshua Denault, the youth tennis coach charged with child enticement and exploitation, is allowed to leave Brown County for one reason only after Monday morning's court proceeding.



Get a look inside the courtroom during Joshua Denault's latest appearance

As we have previously reported, Denault is charged with felony crimes against girls he coached in tennis

Denault's attorney, Jack Kippa, says the state is further investigating Denault and he could soon face more charges

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details for the web.)

The youth tennis coach charged with crimes against the girls he coached appeared in court Monday morning. I'm Pari Apostolakos and Joshua Denault's attorney says he could soon be facing more charges.

Monday morning Joshua Denault's attorney Jack Kippa said the state is currently investigating Denault and he could soon be facing more charges.

As we have previously reported, Denault was a coach at Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez, where investigators say he took inappropriate videos of girls during training sessions.

Denault's current charges include child enticement and child exploitation, which are felonies.

Attorney Kippa asked the Court Commissioner to allow Denault to leave Brown County only to visit his office in Outagamie County since the court monitors Denault's whereabouts.

An alleged victim's mother spoke against Denault being allowed to leave the county.

"I feel that his attorney was able to be here today, so he obviously has means of transportation," the alleged victim's mother said. "His attorney can come here and be with him. That's how I feel."

The Commissioner listened to her opinion, but ended up allowing Denault to only go to Outagamie County to see his attorney, citing her own experience practicing law, she said in court there may be resources available at Kippa's office that are necessary for Denault's case.

The case is set for another status hearing on July 23. In Brown County Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.