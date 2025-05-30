State extends deadline on decision to move coal piles; new deadline is Tuesday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The State of Wisconsin has granted an extension of its deadline until Tuesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. for the C. Reiss Coal Company and Brown County to reach an agreement on where to relocate the coal pules, according to a news release Friday evening from Brown County deputy executive Jeff Flynt.

The extension was given "due to the progress we are making in negotiations with C. Reiss," Flynt wrote.

A county board member tells NBC 26 the groups have ended negotiations for the weekend.

Friday, May 30, was the original deadline for all parties to make a deal to lease a portion of the former Pulliam Plant site — where the piles would be relocated — or the county risks losing a $15 million state grant.