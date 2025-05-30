Coal piles negotiations continue late Thursday evening

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Brown County supervisors are working against the clock to get a deal done with a private company to move the coal piles in Green Bay.

A County board member tells NBC 26 negotiations with C Reiss — the company that owns the piles — were ongoing around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Friday (May 30) is the deadline to reach a deal to move the piles, or the County risks losing a $15 million grant from the state.

The County board member says negotiations may continue into the weekend or early next week. If so, the parties involved hope the state will grant an extension on the grant.

Last week, local leaders were optimistic that a deal would get done.

NBC 26 will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

