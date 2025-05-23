'Impact this region forever', Coal Piles talks show progress as funding deadline approaches

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — County board members say all parties involved in the Green Bay coal pile relocation project are making progress toward an agreement before a crucial May 30 funding deadline.

"I think we are very close to getting a deal done," Brown County Board Supervisor Patrick Evans said.

Evans made the statement Thursday afternoon following meetings between the city, county and C. Reiss Coal Company that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I'm anticipating next week that they'll be announcement that everyone has come to an agreement," Evans said.

The negotiations center on relocating coal piles currently situated in downtown Green Bay to the former Pulliam Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River.

"It's been just back-and-forth," Evans said.

The project includes two phases: expanding the port in Phase 1, followed by C. Reiss moving its business to the developed site in Phase 2. Once completed, city leaders plan to use the current coal storage land for mixed-use development.

The state has imposed a May 30 deadline for a $15 million grant that would help fund the more than $30 million Phase 1 plan.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich expressed optimism in a statement sent to NBC-26: "With an agreement deadline fast approaching, we are encouraged by the constructive dialogue that's taken place recently. As I've said before, failure is not an option."

Brown County Supervisor Kevin Gannon said two proposals have been sent to C. Reiss, and officials are now waiting for a response.

Evans emphasized the significance of the upcoming county board vote on the matter.

"This is an epic vote and it's going to be one of the biggest votes they've ever had on the county board because it's going to impact this region forever," Evans said.

If a deal isn't reached by the May 30 deadline, the $15 million grant would be returned to Washington, not Madison, as the state grant is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The county would still have money from other grants, but not enough to complete the full port project.

