GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Area Public School Board selects a new member, Samantha Meister, Monday night. The board voted four to two for Meister, with Rick Crosson getting the other two votes.

Meister fills a seat vacated by Kou Lee in May. Lee resigned amid reports that he did not live in the district. Meister will hold the seat until April 2026, when the seat will be up for re-election.