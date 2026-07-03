Red, white and Utopia: Tall ship arrives in Green Bay for Independence Day activities

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The historic tall ship named "Utopia" arrived in Green Bay from Sturgeon Bay Friday afternoon for this weekend's Fourth of July festivities.

Built in 1946, it stands as a testament to the state's deep shipbuilding heritage, traveling the world in the 1950s.

It's something that Utopia captain Jack Gage wants neighbors to take away from visiting the ship.

"This vessel is a direct example of that prominent and very proud ship building history," Gage said. "Our state and the cities of Green Bay, Manitowoc and Sturgeon Bay all have made such a global impact on the world."

Free public deck tours of Utopia will run on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at CityDeck. Tickets for public charter cruises on Sunday have sold out.