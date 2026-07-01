Historic tall ship to dock in Green Bay for holiday weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The historic tall ship Utopia will dock in Green Bay on Friday as part of the city's Fourth of July festivities, the city announced Wednesday.

According to city officials, neighbors will have multiple opportunities to see the historic ship at the Cherry Street Pier/CityDeck during the holiday weekend:



July 3: Utopia will arrive around noon. Free public deck tours will run until 2 p.m. A ticketed charter will depart at 6 p.m. and return later that evening, when deck tours will resume until 8:30 p.m.



July 4: After a morning veterans cruise, public deck tours will take place again from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Utopia will be featured alongside the Waterboard Warriors ski show and evening fireworks.



July 5: Ticketed public charter cruises will depart at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.



Tickets for the charter cruises on July 3 and July 5 can be purchased here.