Pool pleads not guilty to child sex crimes, Brillion police testifies

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Jesse Pool, 42, appeared in Calumet County court Friday as he faces four felony child sex crime charges.



Pool attempted to girl who he believed a 13-year-old at a Green Bay Walmart in March, investigators say.



Pool pleaded not guilty to the charges which include using a computer to facilitate the crime. Messages from his interaction with the girl are being reviewed.



Brillion police officer, Ben Bastian, took the stand and answered questions regarding the investigation.



Video shows Pool in court. His next court appearance will be on Aug. 6.

Brillion man, Jesse Pool returned to court today to enter a plea over child sex crime charges.

Pool faces four felony child sex crimes. Investigators say he was trying to meet a 13 year old girl for sex.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. In court, Brillion police officer Ben Bastian took the stand.

Video shows the Bastian being asked if he could that Pool intended to meet the underage girl in which Bastian confirmed to be true.

Officer Bastian said he interviewed Pool in March. The state and defense questioned Bastian for 20 minutes.

Video shows Bastian also confirming that the girl was a decoy and that the person texting Pool was over the age of 18.

According to court records, the girl was a decoy part of a sting set up by Predator Catchers of Indianapolis and independent predator catcher, Courtney Elizxbeth, who is based in Madison.

Officer Bastian also said Pool told him he sent sexually explicit videos to the girl who he believed was 13 years old and his plan, Bastian says, was to meet her at a Walmart in Green Bay.

Both sides agreed to meet in August after reviewing more of Pool's communication with the decoy.

I spoke with the predator catcher Courtney Elizxbeth about her part in the sting and ultimately Pool's arrest.