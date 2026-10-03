SUAMICO (NBC26) — The Packers recognized high school Sting Cancer groups with $2,500 donations at Friday night's Sports Showdown game between Bay Port and West De Pere.



Sting Cancer is a program at high schools across the state.

Students who are a part of Sting Cancer groups raise money for local families and cancer clinics.

Bay Port and West De Pere High Schools were recognized by the Packers vs Cancer Initiative at their football game Friday night.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web)

Kicking off October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many Bay Port and West De Pere football players are wearing pink to their game Friday night.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer," Bay Port High School teacher, Stacy Baynes, says.

Standing on the sidelines is Bay Port teacher Staci Baynes.

“Two years ago, my husband battled cancer, he’s fine now, but it’s something that touches everybody, and it’s something we can all fight back," Baynes says.

Nearly 20 years ago, Baynes started the school’s Sting Cancer group.

“Seemed like a nice thing to raise awareness for people with cancer," Allie Gerzybowski, a Bay Port High School student involved with Sting Cancer, says.

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Packers players present $2500 to high school Sting Cancer groups

Now, Bay Port's group has over 70 kids involved.

“I think it's really inspirational," Kendall Gaecke, a Bay Port High School student involved with Sting Cancer, says. "Just good stuff to help out in the community.”

They do work throughout the year, from hosting a benefit carnival, to decorating the cancer clinics for Christmas.

“We have really great kids, and they want to give back, and they want to do good for their community," Baynes says.

They donate blankets and money to local families who’ve been impacted by cancer.

“We typically give a large donation to somebody in our community," Baynes says.

Sting Cancer was originally created at Preble High School but now there are Sting Cancer groups across the state, including at West De Pere High School.

“I think hearing everyone’s stories and seeing how connected people actually are, and seeing how much support everyone has for each other, is a big thing that I really love about it," Alanie Guzman, a West De Pere High School student involved with Sting Cancer, says.

At halftime at the Bay Port vs West De Pere football game on Friday, Oct.2, the two schools came together to be recognized by the Green Bay Packers.

“That’s so cool that they’re doing that," Gerzybowski says.

As Green Bay Packers Players presented a $2,500 check to each group, part of the Packers vs Cancer Initiative.

“That’s going to make a big difference," Baynes says. "That will help us buy fleece to make blankets and gift cards and help make our carnival even bigger and better.”

A meaningful way to recognize a group of students who are making a meaningful difference.

"This is a huge cause, and I think being rewarded for it is amazing," Guzman says. “We all care so much about sting cancer.”