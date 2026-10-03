FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: West De Pere hangs on to beat Bay Port, takes top spot in FRCC North

In a rivalry that has provided plenty of thrills over the last few years, West De Pere went Bay Port high school and took down the Pirates, 33-27, to claim the top spot in the FRCC North.
Watch highlights from victories by West De Pere, Kimberly, Notre Dame Academy, Little Chute and Winneconne!
Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:
Kimberly 16, Appleton North 3
De Pere 17, Ashwaubenon 3
Notre Dame 66, Menasha 18
West De Pere 33, Bay Port 27
Brillion 36, Kiel 21
Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 6
Neenah 22, Fond du Lac 20
Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Gibraltar 20
Green Bay West 21, Sheboygan North 20
Kaukauna 35, Hortonville 30
Mauston 21, Ripon 12
Kewaunee 51, Peshtigo 14
Winnebago Lutheran 35, Laconia 6
Little Chute 49, Denmark 0
Luxemburg-Casco 67, Sheboygan Falls 0
Horicon/Hustisford 8, Marshall 6
Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 8
Chilton 21, New Holstein 6
Northland Pines 45, Clintonville 6
Mayville 52, Omro 14
Lomira 66, North Fond du Lac 7
Oshkosh North 41, Sheboygan South 13
Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 0
West Bend West 20, Plymouth 14
Oakfield 54, Princeton/Green Lake 36
Pulaski 55, Green Bay Southwest 7
Saint Mary's Springs 21, Campbellsport 6
Winneconne 39, Seymour 3
Waupun 46, Wautoma 20
Wisconsin Dells 6, Berlin 0
Freedom 42, Wrightstown 20
Xavier 35, New London 8