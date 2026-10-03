In a rivalry that has provided plenty of thrills over the last few years, West De Pere went Bay Port high school and took down the Pirates, 33-27, to claim the top spot in the FRCC North.

Watch highlights from victories by West De Pere, Kimberly, Notre Dame Academy, Little Chute and Winneconne!

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: West De Pere hangs on to beat Bay Port, takes top spot in FRCC North

Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:

Kimberly 16, Appleton North 3

De Pere 17, Ashwaubenon 3

Notre Dame 66, Menasha 18

West De Pere 33, Bay Port 27

Brillion 36, Kiel 21

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 6

Neenah 22, Fond du Lac 20

Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Gibraltar 20

Green Bay West 21, Sheboygan North 20

Kaukauna 35, Hortonville 30

Mauston 21, Ripon 12

Kewaunee 51, Peshtigo 14

Winnebago Lutheran 35, Laconia 6

Little Chute 49, Denmark 0

Luxemburg-Casco 67, Sheboygan Falls 0

Horicon/Hustisford 8, Marshall 6

Southern Door 28, Sturgeon Bay 8

Chilton 21, New Holstein 6

Northland Pines 45, Clintonville 6

Mayville 52, Omro 14

Lomira 66, North Fond du Lac 7

Oshkosh North 41, Sheboygan South 13

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 0

West Bend West 20, Plymouth 14

Oakfield 54, Princeton/Green Lake 36

Pulaski 55, Green Bay Southwest 7

Saint Mary's Springs 21, Campbellsport 6

Winneconne 39, Seymour 3

Waupun 46, Wautoma 20

Wisconsin Dells 6, Berlin 0

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 20

Xavier 35, New London 8