Packers, Discover Green Bay present NFL Draft updates to city council

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers meets with Green Bay's city council about the 2025 NFL Draft.



Video shows Packers, Discover Green Bay, Green Bay Police representatives addressing city council Tuesday.



Packers, Discover Green Bay are part of a local organizing committee planning the 2025 NFL Draft.



The committee provided updates, answered questions regarding the draft, especially about specific location and security.



Packers says there's a budget of more than $8 million for the event and do not plan to gain much revenue.

On Tuesday, Aaron Popkey of the Green Bay Packers, along with representatives from Discover Green Bay and Green Bay police, went to the city council meeting bringing forth a presentation regarding plans for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"They're going to be able to lean in to all the history and tradition of the NFL, of the Packers," Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs, said.

As I reported in June, a presentation was pushed by alder Chris Wery as the Packers and Discover Green Bay spoke with a number of local organizations about draft planning.

Projections of $20 million locally and $94 million statewide in economic impact remain the same.

As draft preperations continue, Popkey says the franchise is looking at more than an $8 million budget to put on the event.

Capt. Ben Allen of Green Bay police also mentioned that the draft footprint around Lambeau Field will be twice the size of Detroit's.

He says that increases the need for greater collaboration in public safety.

"I have no doubt that we'll be able to handle that based on numbers that we know, the experiences we've had in Detroit, the experiences that the Packers staff has had at other drafts," Allen said. "I'm very confident we'll be able to handle what's in front of us from a perspective of how many people will be in the footprint."

Popkey says the focus now is addressing a long to-do list which includes, but not limited to, holding meetings with neighborhood associations, hosting town halls, and building more community resources.