'I really want to over-prepare,' Local official expresses need for NFL Draft committee

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city's Protection and Policy committee is meeting to discuss a proposed NFL draft committee.



Green Bay Packers, Village of Ashwaubenon, and Brown County have draft committees already in place.



City officials say the committee would report to the city council and bring more transparency.



NFL has already conducted site visits to address public safety, transportation and ride-sharing options, and area mapping.



The committee would report to the council monthly with planning updates and proposals.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I just want us to stay ahead of the game, I really do, I'm excited about it, I think most people are," District 8 alderperson, Chris Wery, said.

Wery proposed having an NFL Draft Committee. He says it's all about being transparent.

"From what I'm hearing, it sounds like we're going to be prepared but I really want to over-prepare so that if we don't need (something), we're good," Wery said. "I don't want to be caught not ready."

Wery says the city committee would either be created new or already be an existing committee that would take on new responsibilities to prepare for the draft.

According to the proposal, the committee would address personnel needs, uses of city property or equipment and more.

Wery says the committee could discuss changes in local ordinances for the draft.

Short-term rental exceptions and adjusted business hours for bars are already in place.

"I really want us to envision and see how big this will be so everybody understands it," Wery said.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers, says the team already has a committee that works closely with the NFL, but he also expresses the importance of working with local municipalities.

"The city of Green Bay, Brown County, and the Village of Ashwaubenon are great partners in this effort so we're excited that there's work going on within each of those entities of government," Popkey said.

Popkey says the NFL has also conducted site visits in the area to address public safety needs, transportation and ride-sharing accessibility, and mapping the area, among others.

"It's the NFL's event, so now that they completed Detroit, they've really turned their attention to Green Bay.

Popkey says the Village of Ashwaubenon and Brown County already have committees for draft planning.

Now, Green Bay is making sure it's ready.

"I heard in Detroit they were changing things a week or two out, so you have to be able to pivot rather quickly," Wery said. "That's another reason to have a committee, so we can have a quick reaction."

The proposal says the committee would meet regularly and give monthly updates to the council on a variety of planning topics.

The Packers say the NFL will be planning another site visit soon.