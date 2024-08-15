'Overwhelming' support for family aiming to prevent crosswalk tragedies across the city

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A local family and the city come together in remembrance and action.



"She was just the best grandma, and wife and mother that you could ask for," Sue Spielvogel, Judith's daughter, said.

For Spielvogel, this area outside of Cranky Pat's Pizzeria brings back memories of the one she lost.

"I try not to drive past it, honestly, but definitely she'll be in my heart always, remember her," Spielvogel said.

In February, her mother Judith Cisler was killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing the street.

She was leaving the pizzeria after having Valentine's Day dinner. She was 82 years old.

"It's overwhelming," Spielvogel said. "I have goosebumps with all the people standing behind me."

On Monday, Spielvogel and her family joined city officials to honor Judith by implementing a crosswalk near the intersection of Bellevue and Cass Streets.

Funds to implement the crosswalk were from a GoFundMe the family created to prevent similar incidents from happening in the area.

"This is something we struggle with everyday, not just in Green Bay, but across the state and nation," Mayor Eric Genrich said. "Getting people to slow down, to respect pedestrians, to look out for neighbors and everyone's safety."

Mayor Genrich and Public Works Director Steve Grenier spoke at Monday's memorial.

Green Bay police and Green Bay Metro Fire joined neighbors as well.

"We are absolutely blessed that we were able to get some guidance and cooperation to turn that tragedy into something positive," Dana Beining said.

We spoke with Beining back in March. Her visions of a crosswalk are now coming to life.

"The turnout, everybody having such great words of support has been really overwhelming," Beining said.

People passing the bench can scan a QR code to learn more about Judith and the impact of implementing the crosswalk.

Green Bay Public Works says they plan to install 60 crosswalks across the city in the coming months.

They also mention there's a 90% to 95% compliance rate from drivers when a crosswalk is added.

The family says extra funds from their GoFundMe will be dedicated to future crosswalk projects and a possible scholarship in the future.