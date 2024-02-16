Deadly pedestrian crash victim was crossing street after Valentine's Day dinner

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Police identified the 82-year-old woman who died in Wednesday's crash as Judith Cisler of Luxemburg.



We're on Bellevue Street, where an 82-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and died while crossing the street after Valentine's Day dinner. On Thursday, Green Bay Police identified the woman as Judith Cisler of Luxemburg.

Cisler was crossing the street just before 6:15 in the evening — from Cranky Pat's Pizza to the restaurant's parking lot across the street — when she was hit by a van.

"I'm pretty sure someone got ran over or something," a man at the scene said as he filmed it.

An 83-year-old Luxemburg man was also injured in the crash.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene.

Three blocks of Bellevue Street were closed for several hours after it happened.

"Four cops here now, and there's more on the way," the man at the scene said.

The manager of Cranky Pat's Pizza did not want to go on camera but told me she was serving the couple, and they were having Valentine's Day dinner.

She says some of her customers saw the crash happen out the window of the restaurant.

The owner of the bar across the street says she is not surprised someone was killed on this stretch of Bellevue Street.

"It's very dangerous, and people are not going 25 miles per hour, which is the speed limit," Cheri's Place owner Cheri Skenadore said. "They're going much faster."

Cheri says she wishes there was a crosswalk there.

"It was extremely sad circumstances," Skenadore said. "We continued business as normal, but with the roads being closed, it definitely diminished the business that we would normally have had."

Police say they're investigating the crash, and waiting for results from accident reconstruction.

Green Bay Police also say no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.