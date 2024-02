GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another was hurt after a driver hit the two people in Green Bay Wednesday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Bellevue Street just after 6 p.m.

An 82-year-old woman from Luxemburg was killed, and a 83-year-old man from Luxemburg was hurt while crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Green Bay police are investigating the deadly crash and say the investigation is ongoing.