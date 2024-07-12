One of the suspects charged in connection with a deadly stabbing faces a judge

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Aaron Walton, one of two people who police say stabbed a Green Bay man to death, appeared in court Friday.



Walton appeared in front of a judge for his initial appearance.

He faces two felony charges including first degree intentional homicide.

Those charges are in connection to the deadly stabbing of Robert Marshall in early June.

Walton's court appearance was brief as he has not found an attorney for his case.

The second alleged suspect in the case is Joseph Poore. He appears in court July 19.

Investigators say Poore and Walton planned to Marshall of drugs and money.

Court documents show that Walton, Poore, Marshall and another person drove to Marshall's hometown in Indiana.

Once they came back to Green Bay the following day, Marshall was stabbed five times.

Bond for both Walton and Poore is set at $1 million each.

Friends of Marshall and his family came to the courthouse as well.

They did not want to go on camera, but they informed me of a Marshall's funeral that happened on June 22.

As for Walton, his next court appearance is scheduled for August 16.